UEFA has punished Xavi and Sergi Roberto. What happened?

UEFA has disqualified Barcelona's head coach Xavi and team captain Sergi Roberto for two matches in European competitions.

The coach and player received the suspension for their uncontrolled behavior during the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against PSG (1-4).

Xavi was sent off for striking a camera in protest against the decision of Romanian referee István Kovács. Sergi Roberto's case is more notable, as the Barcelona captain did not play in the return leg of the quarter-final due to accumulated yellow cards. However, this did not stop him from running onto the field to vehemently protest the referee's actions.

Another match suspension was handed to Barcelona's defender Ronald Araujo, who was sent off in the first half. Additionally, the goalkeeping coach of the Catalan team, Jose Ramon de la Fuente, has been banned for one match.

