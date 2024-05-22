The Barcelona defender will leave the team in the summer. His new club is already known

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso will become a free agent in a little over a month, as his contract with the Blaugrana will not be renewed. But, the 33-year-old will not be without the club for long and has already decided on his future.

According to Diario Sport, if everything goes according to plan, the left-back will move to Atletico Madrid, who will say goodbye to their player Mario Hermoso in the same transfer window. The latter will also leave the Wanda Metropolitano as a free agent.

Alonso has found it difficult to gain Xavi's trust this season, and the defender has had to settle for just eight appearances and only 389 minutes on the pitch for Barcelona this season.

To be fair, the 33-year-old injured his back at the end of November and that injury forced him out of football for almost three months, although before that Alonso was not often in Barcelona's starting line-up.