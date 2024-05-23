Another top Premier League club is targeting the Ipswich Town manager

Kieran McKenna, the Ipswich Town manager, is being targeted by a top Premier League club, Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils' management has already initiated preliminary talks with McKenna's representatives. Additionally, Chelsea is also monitoring McKenna, and Ipswich's management has allowed the Blues to negotiate with their coach.

Previously, it was reported that Erik ten Hag's era at Manchester United appears to be coming to an end. The club's management has decided to relieve ten Hag of his duties, and Manchester United has begun the search for a new head coach.

As for Kieran McKenna, his Ipswich Town had a phenomenal season in the Championship. In 46 matches, the team accumulated 96 points, finishing second, just one point behind the Championship winners, Leicester City (97 points).