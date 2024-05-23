RU RU
Saint-Etienne vs Rodez prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Saint-Etienne vs Rodez prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Saint-Etienne Saint-Etienne
Ligue 1 Promotion/Relegation France 24 may 2024, 14:30 Saint-Etienne - Rodez
-
- : -
France, Saint-Etienne, Stade Geoffroy Guichard
Rodez Rodez
Review H2H Tournament grid Prediction
On May 24, their match in the semifinals of the playoffs for the right to play in Ligue 1 will be held Saint-Etienne - Rodez. Read the prediction of Dailysports experts on the mentioned event.

Saint-Etienne

This season Saint-Etienne spent in Ligue 2, the team had a high chance of a direct entry into the elite, but slowed down at the finish, gaining two points in three confrontations, as a result, the gap from the second line amounted to 3 points.

There is no point in regretting the missed opportunities, as there is a chance to still achieve what they want this season. In the last round of the championship the club managed to lose away to unmotivated outsider Kevilly Rouen - 1:2, as it turned out in the end, the victory in that meeting led St. Etienne to the elite of French soccer. The team has a home field advantage that should definitely be taken advantage of.

Rodez

One of the best seasons in history is being had by Rodez, a team two steps away from the elite of French soccer, where they have never played before. The club started this playoff run from the quarterfinal stage, defeating Paris on their field in a penalty shootout, after 2-2 in game time, when the opponent equalized on 90+6 minutes.

Now the team has gained good form, and the big goal strongly motivates the players, although it is hard to believe that Rodez is able to beat first Saint-Etienne, and then also Metz in the final.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • This season, the teams played each other in the championship, Rodez won on his field 2:1, and at home played 1:1.
  • Saint-Etienne is on a series of seven matches without defeat on their field, 6 wins and one draw.
  • Rodez is playing well away, only one defeat in the last seven matches.

Saint-Etienne vs Rodez Prediction

In this confrontation Saint-Etienne is quoted as the favorite, after all, the team is higher class and plays on their field. Rodez is encouraged by a successful season, so will fight to the last. A bet on the exchange of goals in this confrontation looks acceptable here.

