Ajax has announced the appointment of a new head coach
Football news Yesterday, 14:50Liam Carter Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/AFCAjax
Amsterdam's Ajax has officially announced the appointment of a new head coach. Francesco Farioli has left Nice to join Ajax, signing a contract until 2027.
In the recently concluded Eredivisie season, Ajax was coached by John van 't Schip. The team had a disappointing season, finishing in fifth place.
Farioli took charge of Nice last summer. Before that, he managed Alanyaspor and Fatih Karagümrük, and served as an assistant to Roberto De Zerbi at Sassuolo and Benevento.
Under Farioli's guidance, Nice finished the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season in fifth place.
Ajax were previously turned down by ex-Chelsea coach Graham Potter.
