Derry City vs Sligo Rovers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

On Friday, May 24th, the rescheduled match of the 17th round of the Irish Premier Division will take place, with Derry City facing Sligo Rovers. The match is set to begin at 20:45 Central European Time, and Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Derry City

The team is showing commendable results this season. Derry City is currently in second place in the Premier Division standings, trailing the leader by four points. However, in their previous game, they lost to Shamrock Rovers, who are now in third place, reducing the gap to just two points. In their last five matches, Derry City's form is quite decent with two wins, two draws, and one loss. Derry City is also a high-scoring team, having netted 25 goals, the second-highest in the Premier Division. On average, Derry City scores 1.4 goals per game and concedes 0.9.

Sligo Rovers

One of the underperformers in this season's Irish Premier Division, Sligo Rovers currently have 18 points from 16 games. Their margin from the relegation zone is slim—just three points, meaning any slip-up could see them drop to ninth place. At present, they are in eighth position. In their last five matches, Sligo Rovers have managed only one win, one draw, and three losses. Additionally, their scoring rate is not impressive, with only 14 goals in 16 games. Sligo Rovers average 0.9 goals per game and concede 1.1.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • In their last head-to-head match, Sligo Rovers and Derry City played to a 0-0 draw.
  • In each of Derry City's last six matches, two or fewer goals have been scored. In their last five home matches, Derry City has scored in the second half.
  • Derry City has not lost at home to Sligo Rovers in their last six encounters.

Derry City vs Sligo Rovers Prediction

Derry City has been delivering strong performances this season, in contrast to Sligo Rovers. Moreover, Derry City has a good record in matches against Sligo Rovers. My bet is on a victory for the home team with odds of 1.44.

