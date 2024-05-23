RU RU
Main Predictions Venice vs Palermo prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Venice vs Palermo prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Venezia vs Palermo prediction Photo: https://www.gazzetta.it/ Author unknown
Venezia Venezia
Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Venezia - Palermo
-
- : -
Italy, Venice, Stadio Pierluigi Penzo
Palermo Palermo
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.88

Among Friday's soccer events it is worth paying attention to the confrontation between Venice and Palermo. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for this clash.

Venice

This season, Venice certainly set a goal to get into Serie A, there was every chance to do it directly, but they finished third in the end, the gap from the second line was three points. If they had won in the last round, they would have been able to get into the elite of Italian soccer, but this opportunity has already been missed.

In the away team not only did not lose, and was able to achieve a minimal advantage, now there is an opportunity to play on the score, from the defense, although the opponent sooner or later will risk, that's when you should try to use their chances.

Palermo

Palermo did not have much chance to get directly into the strongest Italian division, because the club became only the sixth in Serie B. They had to start the fight in the playoffs from the quarterfinals, where they beat Sampdoria 2-0 on their home field.

Already in the semifinals against Venice, the advantage of their arena could not be used, the team did not even manage to score on their field. Now there is a difficult situation, it is imperative to win away, only in this way will be the chances to pass to the final of this mini-tournament.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • In the first confrontation there was not an abundance of dangerous moments, Venice managed to win an away victory with a score of 1:0.
  • Venice plays well at home, the club has won five of the last six meetings.
  • Palermo plays away with mixed success, 7 wins, 7 draws and 5 defeats.

Venice vs Palermo Prediction

Both teams retain a good chance of reaching the playoff final, so we should expect a difficult and unpredictable match. Venice plays at home and is considered a slight favorite, but the hosts need to not lose to go further. We do not believe in high performance in the second match, so we bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.88

