Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

On May 24, Real Madrid and Olympiacos will meet in the Euroleague Final Four. Dailysports experts have already prepared a prediction for the match between these rivals.

Real Madrid

The Spanish club is defending its title, so far everything is going according to plan, the team won the regular Euroleague championship, at the start of the season and at all dominated. Everything was good in the Spanish championship, although Real Madrid finished second in the regular season, losing to Unicaja on extra points. In the domestic playoffs, they already had a 2-0 win over Gran Canaria.

In the quarterfinals of the Euroleague Real passed Baskonia as quickly as possible, winning the series with a score of 3:0. This result allowed them to save their energy before the most important battles at the end of the season.

Olympiacos

The season is going well for the Greek club, considering the fact that the team ended up in the Final Four. In the quarterfinals of the Euroleague was a difficult confrontation against Barcelona, the fate of the series was decided in the fifth decisive match, which Olympiacos won away with a score of 62:59.

In the Greek championship, the club easily made it to the playoffs from the second place, where it managed to pass with a score of 2:0 AEK. Olympiacos is on a five-game winning streak in all tournaments, so they need to show their best basketball to beat such an opponent.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals have played twice this season, Real managed to beat the opponent in both cases.

Real Madrid holds the record for Euroleague victories, winning the tournament 11 times.

Olympiacos has won the Euroleague three times.

Real Madrid vs Olympiacos Prediction

Bookmakers favor Real Madrid in this match, after all, the Spanish club won both face-to-face meetings this season, and looked generally stable. Olympiacos is an experienced team, remember, it was the Greeks last year played against Real Madrid in the final, losing with a difference of one point, so there will be an attempt at revenge. We don't believe in high scoring basketball, so we bet on a total of less than 157.5 points.