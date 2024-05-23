RU RU
Balestier vs Tampines prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Balestier Khalsa FC vs Tampines Rovers FC prediction goal.com
Balestier Khalsa FC Balestier Khalsa FC
Premier League Singapore 24 may 2024, 07:45 Balestier Khalsa FC - Tampines Rovers FC
Singapore,
Tampines Rovers FC Tampines Rovers FC
Prediction on game Win Tampines Rovers FC
Odds: 1.68

On Thursday, May 24, a match in the 3rd round of the Singapore Premier League will take place, where Balestier will play at home against Tampines. The match kicks off at 13:45 Central European Time. The prediction and betting tips for this match have been prepared by the team of analysts at Dailysports.

Balestier

Balestier, who finished fourth last season, has started the current season brilliantly. In the first two rounds, they have garnered 4 points: a resounding 5-0 victory over Tanjong and a 2-2 draw against Geylang. These results are in stark contrast to the end of last season, where Balestier picked up only three points in their last five matches.

During the summer, Balestier signed 11 new players, and the club's goal is to finish in the top 3. Their early performances have indeed been impressive.

Tampines

Tampines, the third-placed team from last season's Premier League, has started the new season similarly to Balestier – with a draw and a win. However, these results have been quite surprising. In the first round, Tampines confidently defeated the reigning champions Albirex Niigata 3-1, but then played a 4-4 draw against Geylang, one of the league's underdogs.

Compared to the previous season, Tampines' squad has not undergone significant changes, so it is expected that they will be contenders for medals again this season.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Last season, Tampines defeated Balestier twice, with Balestier winning one match.
  • In 70 matches between these clubs, Balestier has only 10 victories.

Balestier vs Tampines prediction

Balestier is in good form, but Tampines appears to be the more balanced team. My bet is on an away victory for Tampines.

