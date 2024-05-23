John Fury interfered with his son's training. This could influence on Tyson

Former undisputed middleweight champion Carl Froch shared his thoughts on the reasons behind former WBC champion Tyson Fury's loss.

According to Froch, Tyson's father, John Fury, interfered in his son's preparation, which may have significantly hindered the Gypsy King. John disrupted the boxer's trainer, SugarHill Steward, despite the trainer's expertise.

"His trainer, SugarHill, knows everything about the game; he was trying to give him instructions. How can Tyson focus on SugarHill and follow his directions when John Fury is shouting in his ear and talking nonsense through the ropes? It's impossible. You can't listen to two people at once. This could have been the difference between winning and losing in a close fight. This corner interference might have cost Tyson the bout," Froch stated.

It is worth recalling that on May 18, Usyk won a split decision over Fury, thereby claiming the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles.

The boxers are slated to have a rematch in October. The Ukrainian agreed to the rematch immediately after their bout in Riyadh.