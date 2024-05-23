A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities

The Football Association of England accuses West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá of betting activities.

According to the association, the Brazilian violated FA rules E5 and F3. He allegedly attempted to deliberately receive a card from the referee to influence the betting market, allowing one or more individuals to profit from it. The footballer himself is surprised and disagrees with the accusation.

"I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me. For the past nine months, I have cooperated with them at every stage of the investigation and provided all possible information. I completely deny all allegations and will fight to the end to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not be making any further comments," stated Paquetá.

West Ham has supported the player and categorically denies any wrongdoing, pledging to continue to strongly defend their position.

"The club will continue to support the player throughout the entire process and will not make any further comments until the matter is concluded," stated the Hammers.

Paquetá must respond to the charges by June 3.