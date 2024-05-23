A Manchester United's defender will miss the FA Cup final

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will miss the FA Cup final.

Manager of the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag, revealed that the experienced English defender has not fully recovered from his injury.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelöf, and Anthony Martial will be available for the final showdown against their arch-rivals.

The Manchester City vs. Manchester United match is scheduled for Saturday, May 25th. Kick-off is at 16:00 Central European Time.

In the English Premier League 2023/24 season, the Red Devils finished in eighth place. However, they have a chance to secure a spot in European competitions if they defeat City in the Cup final.

Earlier reports suggested that Manchester United decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.