Ten Hag has responded to whether the match against Man City will be his last as United coach

Eric Ten Hag responded to whether the FA Cup final against Manchester City would be his last as the head coach of Manchester United.

"The final match on Saturday? I have nothing to say about that. Just focus on winning the game on Saturday first, and then on the project, keep working on the project. How will INEOS assess my work? We've talked about it: very good things, players are growing, values are growing, and we have a great opportunity to win the next trophy. I came here to win trophies. Let's see where we are in the project, what we need to change," - Fabrizio Romano quotes Ten Hag.

Earlier, it was reported that Manchester United decided to dismiss Ten Hag at the end of the season.

Ten Hag took over United in the summer of 2022. The English Premier League season 2023/24 saw the Red Devils finish in eighth place. However, Manchester United has a chance to qualify for European competitions if they defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.