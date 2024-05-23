Atletico Madrid's key goalkeeper could leave the club this summer

Atletico Madrid's primary goalkeeper and leader, Jan Oblak, could leave the club this summer, reports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The club still considers him a key player for the next season, but they will not stand in his way if the Slovenian receives a significant offer and wishes to leave. Giorgi Mamardashvili remains on Atletico's shortlist as a potential replacement in case Oblak departs.

It is worth noting that Atlético Madrid is considering signing forward Artem Dovbyk from Girona or Alexander Sørloth from Villarreal. Madrid has been monitoring Sørloth for a long time but has become particularly interested in him now, as he is having the most productive season of his career. Dovbyk is being considered as a breakout player of the championship.

Additionally, experienced Atlético Madrid defender Stefan Savić is open to a career change. The Montenegrin defender may leave Madrid this summer despite recently extending his contract with the club until June 2025.