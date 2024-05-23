RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Bayern Munich has set its sights on RB Leipzig's star player

Bayern Munich has set its sights on RB Leipzig's star player

Football news Yesterday, 15:21
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Bayern Munich has set its sights on RB Leipzig's star player Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Bayern Munich has added RB Leipzig's star player Dani Olmo to their shortlist for the summer transfer window.

Bayern's director, Max Eberl, is well-acquainted with Olmo from their time together at RB Leipzig. Bayern is competing for the midfielder alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid. Two Premier League clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea, are also interested in him.

The player's buyout clause this summer is set at 60 million euros.

Olmo is a product of Barcelona's academy but decided to move to Dinamo Zagreb's academy in 2014. Since the summer of 2020, he has been playing for Leipzig, where he scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 25 matches across all competitions in the 2023-24 season.

Earlier reports indicated that a Manchester City legend is close to becoming the head coach of Bayern.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich RB Leipzig Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Today, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed Football news Today, 04:55 The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed
BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach Football news Today, 04:27 BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 17:03 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news Yesterday, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen? Football news Yesterday, 02:37 The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen?
More news
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 09:37 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 09:29 Here we go. Barcelona has decided on a new head coach Football news Today, 09:26 Manchester City are ready to let Ederson go and have already found a replacement for him Football news Today, 08:52 Real Madrid's key player to miss Champions League final Football news Today, 08:42 De Rossi intends to stay at Roma. The parties have settled all the nuances Football news Today, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Today, 08:03 Alonso has voiced a decision on his future in charge at Bayer Football news Today, 07:29 English Premier League clubs are interested in one of Girona's leaders Football news Today, 07:20 Brighton and Chelsea coach contender has expressed his desire to work in another Premier League club Football news Today, 06:51 He is simply unrecognisable now! Salah shocked with his new look
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Venice vs Palermo prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Rogaska vs Gorica prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Tulsa vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Hockey 25 may 2024 Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024