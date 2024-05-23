Bayern Munich has set its sights on RB Leipzig's star player

Bayern Munich has added RB Leipzig's star player Dani Olmo to their shortlist for the summer transfer window.

Bayern's director, Max Eberl, is well-acquainted with Olmo from their time together at RB Leipzig. Bayern is competing for the midfielder alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid. Two Premier League clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea, are also interested in him.

The player's buyout clause this summer is set at 60 million euros.

Olmo is a product of Barcelona's academy but decided to move to Dinamo Zagreb's academy in 2014. Since the summer of 2020, he has been playing for Leipzig, where he scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 25 matches across all competitions in the 2023-24 season.

