Manchester City legend close to becoming Bayern head coach

It appears that Bayern Munich will soon appoint a new head coach to replace Thomas Tuchel.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the primary and sole candidate for Bayern at this moment is Burnley’s head coach, Vincent Kompany. The Munich club is engaged in negotiations with the Belgian, which are proceeding successfully. Kompany himself is very keen on securing this position.

Bayern had also considered Mauricio Pochettino, but no concrete developments occurred.

Previously, Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, and Ralf Rangnick declined Bayern's approaches. The club also attempted to continue negotiations with Tuchel, but those talks failed as well.

Kompany has been managing Burnley since the summer of 2022. Under his leadership, Burnley convincingly won the Championship but were relegated from the Premier League, finishing in 19th place.

Germany is not unfamiliar to Kompany, as he played for Hamburg from 2006 to 2008 and learned the German language during his time there.