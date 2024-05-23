Rogaska vs Gorica prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Prediction on game Total under Odds: 2.04 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Thursday, May 24, we will find out the winner of the Slovenian Cup 2023/24. Rogaska will face Gorica in Ljubljana, with the match kicking off at 20:30 Central European Time. The forecast and betting tips for this match have been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Rogaska

Rogaska fought for survival in the Slovenian First League until the very last round of this season. They finished in eighth place, three points clear of the relegation zone. Therefore, their successful run in the Slovenian Cup can be considered the only bright spot of this season.

In the final round of the Slovenian Championship, Rogaska secured their safety by defeating Mura 3:1 away. Prior to this, they had lost to two teams that eventually finished below them: Radomlje (0:1) and Aluminij (1:4).

In the semi-finals of the Slovenian Cup, Rogaska narrowly defeated Mura in a penalty shootout after earlier victories over Triglav (3:2) and Nafta (3:1).

Gorica

Gorica's advance to the Slovenian Cup final is a major surprise, as this team plays in the second division, where they finished fourth this season. Just last season, Gorica was competing in the top tier.

Gorica approaches the final with a four-match winless streak, during which they have collected only two points. These results prevented Gorica from finishing in the top 2 and contending for promotion.

The biggest upset in the Slovenian Cup came from Gorica in the round of 16, when they eliminated Domzale (2:1). They then defeated the modest club Jesenice (3:1), overcame top-tier side Radomlje (4:1), and beat their league rivals Beltinci in a penalty shootout in the semi-finals.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Gorica has won the Slovenian Cup three times in history, the last time being in 2014.

Rogaska has never advanced beyond the quarter-finals of the Slovenian Cup before this season.

This will be only the fourth match in history between these teams, with Gorica winning the previous three encounters.

Rogaska vs Gorica prediction

With not only the trophy but also a spot in European competitions at stake, I expect cautious football from both teams. My bet is on Under 2.5 goals.