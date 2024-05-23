RU RU
Shamrock Rovers vs Shelbourne prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Shamrock Rovers vs Shelbourne prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

David Flower
Shamrock Rovers vs Shelbourne prediction Photo: shamrockrovers.ie / Author unknown
Shamrock Rovers Shamrock Rovers
Premier Division Ireland 24 may 2024, 15:00 Shamrock Rovers - Shelbourne
-
- : -
Ireland, Dublin, Tallaght Stadium
Shelbourne Shelbourne
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Shamrock Rovers
Odds: 1.73
One of the matches of the 17th round of the Irish Premier Division will take place on Friday in Dublin, where Shamrock Rovers will face Shelbourne in a derby at Tallaght Stadium. Here is the match prediction from the Dailysports team of experts.

Shamrock Rovers

The "Hoops" are having an excellent season and are in contention for the championship title. Currently, after 18 matches, Shamrock Rovers occupy third place in the league table with 28 points. They trail the league leaders, Shelbourne, by six points.

Last Monday, Shamrock Rovers hosted one of the top teams, Derry City, and secured a narrow 1-0 victory. The winning goal was scored early in the match, and they missed a chance to extend their lead with a penalty later on. This victory ended a four-match winless streak for the Hoops.

Shelbourne

The "Reds" are leading the championship and have established a four-point cushion over their nearest rivals, Derry City. In 18 matches, Shelbourne has amassed 34 points, achieving nine victories and suffering only two defeats.

In the last round, Damien Duff's team secured a 2-1 away win over St. Patrick's, with the winning goal scored in the sixth minute of added time. This victory was their second consecutive win, and the capital club is unbeaten in seven matches.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • This season, the teams have already met three times, exchanging home victories and drawing once.
  • Both teams scored in three of their last five encounters.
  • Shamrock Rovers have not lost to this opponent at home in 10 matches, winning seven of them.

Shamrock Rovers vs Shelbourne Prediction

Given their impressive home record against Shelbourne, it's no surprise that Shamrock Rovers are favored by the bookmakers. We recommend betting on a "Shamrock Rovers win" with odds of 1.73.

