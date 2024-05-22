RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Pharco vs Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Pharco vs Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Pharco FC vs Smouha SC prediction Photo: facebook.com/SmouhaOfficial / Author unknown
Pharco FC Pharco FC
Premier League Egypt 24 may 2024, 12:00 Pharco FC - Smouha SC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Smouha SC Smouha SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,0
Odds: 1.91

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the 25th round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Friday evening in Alexandria, where the local Pharco will host Smouha. Here is the match prediction from the Dailysports team of experts.

Pharco

Tarek El Ashry's team is fighting to maintain their status in the top division. Currently, Pharco occupies the 16th position in the standings, with only 20 points after 22 rounds. They are just two points away from the 15th place, which ensures safety.

Pharco fell into the relegation zone following the last round, where they played away against Arab Contractors and managed to secure only one point, drawing 1-1. Their competitor, Baladiyat, capitalized on Pharco's slip and overtook them in the standings. However, Pharco is unbeaten in three rounds, having secured two wins and one draw during this period.

Smouha

Smouha is among the teams contending for a top-three finish and participation in international cup tournaments next season. Currently, Smouha is in sixth place with 34 points from 22 matches, just three points behind third-placed ZED.

Smouha has been impressive in recent rounds and looks poised to climb further up the table. In their last round, they secured an away victory over Al-Ittihad with a 2-0 scoreline. This victory was their fourth in the last five rounds, with only one defeat in this stretch.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Smouha secured a 2-1 home victory over Pharco.
  • Only one of the last five matches in this fixture saw both teams scoring.
  • Only one of the previous five encounters between these teams saw the "Total Over 2.5" bet come through.

Pharco vs Smouha Prediction

Both teams have shown good form in recent matches, and bookmakers find it challenging to favor one side. Our bet is "Total Under 2.0" with odds of 1.91.

Prediction on game Total under 2,0
Odds: 1.91

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Cagliari vs Fiorentina prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Cagliari vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Cagliari Odds: 1.69 Fiorentina Recommended MelBet
Waterford FC vs Drogheda United prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Waterford vs Drogheda United prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Waterford FC Odds: 2.09 Drogheda United Bet now MelBet
Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers prediction NHL Today, 19:30 Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Dallas Stars Odds: 1.74 Edmonton Oilers Bet now BetWinner
Balestier Khalsa FC vs Tampines Rovers FC prediction Premier League Singapore 24 may 2024, 07:45 Balestier vs Tampines prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Balestier Khalsa FC Odds: 1.68 Tampines Rovers FC Recommended MelBet
LNZ Cherkasy vs Vorskla prediction Premier League Ukraine 24 may 2024, 08:30 LNZ Cherkassy vs Vorskla prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 LNZ Cherkasy Odds: 1.95 Vorskla Bet now BetWinner
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:24 Record-breaking goalkeeper has signed a new contract with Manchester City Football news Today, 14:03 Juventus will continue their legal battles with Cristiano Ronaldo Motorsport News Today, 13:54 Monaco Grand Prix: date, time and where to watch the Formula 1 race Boxing News Today, 13:36 The legendary heavyweight revealed a very intriguing insider scoop Tennis news Today, 13:28 Novak Djokovic convincingly advances to the semifinals of the Geneva tournament Hockey news Today, 12:50 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:48 Vincent Kompany informed Burnley of his decision to take over Bayern Munich Boxing News Today, 12:21 A second test has confirmed it. Ryan Garcia used banned substances Football news Today, 12:07 Ten Hag has responded to whether the match against Man City will be his last as United coach Football news Today, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cagliari vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football Today Waterford vs Drogheda United prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Balestier vs Tampines prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 LNZ Cherkassy vs Vorskla prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Pharco vs Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 ENPPI vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Alanyaspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Saint-Etienne vs Rodez prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Derry City vs Sligo Rovers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024