Pharco vs Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,0 Odds: 1.91 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 25th round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Friday evening in Alexandria, where the local Pharco will host Smouha. Here is the match prediction from the Dailysports team of experts.

Pharco

Tarek El Ashry's team is fighting to maintain their status in the top division. Currently, Pharco occupies the 16th position in the standings, with only 20 points after 22 rounds. They are just two points away from the 15th place, which ensures safety.

Pharco fell into the relegation zone following the last round, where they played away against Arab Contractors and managed to secure only one point, drawing 1-1. Their competitor, Baladiyat, capitalized on Pharco's slip and overtook them in the standings. However, Pharco is unbeaten in three rounds, having secured two wins and one draw during this period.

Smouha

Smouha is among the teams contending for a top-three finish and participation in international cup tournaments next season. Currently, Smouha is in sixth place with 34 points from 22 matches, just three points behind third-placed ZED.

Smouha has been impressive in recent rounds and looks poised to climb further up the table. In their last round, they secured an away victory over Al-Ittihad with a 2-0 scoreline. This victory was their fourth in the last five rounds, with only one defeat in this stretch.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Smouha secured a 2-1 home victory over Pharco.

Only one of the last five matches in this fixture saw both teams scoring.

Only one of the previous five encounters between these teams saw the "Total Over 2.5" bet come through.

Pharco vs Smouha Prediction

Both teams have shown good form in recent matches, and bookmakers find it challenging to favor one side. Our bet is "Total Under 2.0" with odds of 1.91.