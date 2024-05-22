ENPPI vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the 25th round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played in Cairo, where ENPPI and Ceramica Cleopatra will clash in the Cairo derby at the Petro Sport Stadium. Here is the match forecast from the Dailysports team of experts.

ENPPI

Talaat Youssef's team has squandered too many points in recent rounds, yet their chances of reaching the top three remain intact. Currently, ENPPI occupies the eighth position in the Egyptian Premier League standings. The team has accumulated 33 points after 23 matches, trailing ZED, who are in third place, by four points.

In their most recent match, ENPPI played away against Al-Masry and failed to secure a win, ending in a 0-0 draw. In their last five matches, ENPPI has suffered three defeats, with only one win and one draw.

Ceramica Cleopatra

The "Gold and Blood" are vying for a top-three finish to secure participation in African international club tournaments next season. At present, Ceramica Cleopatra is fifth in the Egyptian Premier League table, having garnered 34 points from 22 matches. They are only three points behind the third place.

Ahead of their match against ENPPI, "Gold and Blood" come off a home victory over the National Bank of Egypt, winning 1-0. This victory marked their third win in the last four rounds, with just one defeat during this period.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Ceramica Cleopatra defeated ENPPI 2-0 in this season's League Cup.

In the first round, Ceramica Cleopatra triumphed over ENPPI at home with a 4-2 victory.

Only one of the last five encounters in this fixture saw both teams scoring.

ENPPI vs Ceramica Cleopatra Prediction

Ceramica Cleopatra has shown significantly better form in recent matches. It is no surprise that the bookmakers favor the visitors slightly, offering odds of 2.40 for their victory. Our bet for this match is "Ceramica Cleopatra to win with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.67.