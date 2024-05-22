RU RU
LNZ Cherkassy vs Vorskla prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

LNZ Cherkassy vs Vorskla prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024

Jason Collins
LNZ Cherkasy vs Vorskla prediction Photo: https://www.ua-football.com/ Author unknown
LNZ Cherkasy LNZ Cherkasy
Premier League Ukraine 24 may 2024, 08:30 LNZ Cherkasy - Vorskla
Ukraine, Cherkasy, Cherkasy Arena
Vorskla Vorskla
The 30th round of the UPL will begin on May 24, with the confrontation of LNZ Cherkasy - Vorskla. Prediction for the mentioned event prepared by Dailysports experts.

LNZ Cherkasy

Debutant of the elite of Ukrainian soccer can be pleased with themselves this season, because they managed to keep their place in the strongest division. LNZ Cherkassy go on a solid seventh place, regardless of the results of the last round the team will remain in its position.

In the last round, the club won a willful home victory over Zorya - 2:1, the decisive goal was scored in the end. This victory was the second in a row, so the players are in a good mood. The team will probably try to finish a successful season with a home win.

Vorskla

It is not important for themselves in the UPL will play Vorskla, before the last round the team is only eighth, it can not go higher, while there is a risk of losing a couple of positions. The place in the elite is preserved, which can not be considered a significant achievement for such a club.

The main success this season Poltava team achieved in the Cup of Ukraine, where they managed to reach the final of the tournament, but lost there to the powerful Ukrainian grandee Shakhtar Donetsk - 1:2. Thus, Vorskla remained without trophies and European cups, although the season could have been successful. In the last round the team beat Obolon with a score of 3:1, breaking the disastrous series of 8 matches without wins, during this period managed to score only a point.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • In the first round, the rivals did not determine the winner, having drawn a nil draw.
  • The bet total more than 2.5 goals was held in 4 of the last five meetings.
  • In the last four meetings with Vorskla, no less than three goals were scored.

LNZ Cherkassy vs Vorskla Prediction

The teams were given identical chances of success, but now the odds on the hosts are a little bit lower. Both opponents have no particular tournament motivation, so there will be no special zeal to score. We consider the bet on the total of less than 2.5 goals attractive.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.95
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
