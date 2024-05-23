RU RU
Main Predictions Alanyaspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on May 24, 2024

Alanyaspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on May 24, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Alanyaspor vs Antalyaspor prediction Photo: https://beinsports.com.tr/ Author unknown
Alanyaspor Alanyaspor
Super Lig Turkey 24 may 2024, 13:00 Alanyaspor - Antalyaspor
-
- : -
Turkey, Antalya, Bahcesehir Okullari Stadyumu
Antalyaspor Antalyaspor
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Alanyaspor
Odds: 1.77
Within the framework of the last round of the Turkish championship Alanyaspor - Antalyaspor will meet on May 24. Prediction for the match between these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Alanyaspor

The current championship for Alanyaspor is going well, the team occupies a solid seventh place in the standings. There are no chances for the European Cup, although the position can still change depending on the results of the last round. The club is on a series of five meetings without defeat, which clearly adds confidence.

In the last round, the team signed a 1-1 draw away to Samsunspor, the third consecutive draw. Alanyaspor has the opportunity to close the season with a powerful series, and for this it is desirable to win the last match at home, which will surely please the local audience.

Antalyaspor

This season Antalyaspor spend at the level of a regular mid-tier, the team occupies the tenth line in the championship, and will not fall lower. In the last round managed to beat on their field direct competitor Adanademirspor with a score of 2:1. This success allowed to break the series of three defeats in a row.

Victory in the upcoming battle will allow to rise at least one line, and if you are lucky, you can go higher. The motivation of the team is not the highest, Antalyaspor looks weak in away games, but the opponent is on the move, so it will be difficult to cling to points.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The face-to-face confrontation of the first round ended in a nil draw, which was quite a fair result.
  • Alanyaspor plays well on their field, 7 wins, the same number of draws and 4 defeats.
  • Antalyaspor lost 6 away matches out of the last 7.

Alanyaspor vs Antalyaspor Prediction

In the confrontation of direct rivals bookmakers give the advantage to the home team. We agree with the quotes, Alanyaspor is in the best shape, playing at home, but Antalyaspor shows poor results on the road. Let's bet here on a clean win for the hosts, as an alternative we can still consider the option with a draw total of goals.

