Claudio Ranieri recently announced that he would retire as a coach after the current season. On Thursday, May 23, his Cagliari played against Fiorentina in the final round of Serie A.

Fiorentina took the lead towards the end of the first half, with Bonaventura scoring to upset the home crowd. However, after the break, the match turned into a real thriller.

Initially, Cagliari scored two goals to go ahead 2-1, but Fiorentina fought back. First, Gonzalez equalized in the 89th minute, and then, at 90+13, Arthur Melo scored the winning goal for the Viola.

Claudio Ranieri dramatically lost his final career match with a score of 2-3. It was previously reported that Claudio Ranieri would leave Bologna and retire from coaching this summer.

Ranieri took over at Cagliari in January 2023, signing a contract until the summer of 2025. Throughout his career, the Italian coach has led several prominent clubs, including Napoli, Fiorentina, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Chelsea, Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan, Monaco, Sampdoria, and others.

The highlight of Claudio's coaching career is undoubtedly the sensational English Premier League title with Leicester City in 2015.