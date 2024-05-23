RU RU
Main Predictions Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction Photo: https://www.dazn.com/ Author unknown
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos
Euroleague Today, 12:00 Panathinaikos - Fenerbahce
Berlin, Uber Arena
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce
It's time for the Euroleague Final Four, with Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce set to play first on May 24. Prediction for the match between these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Panathinaikos

The Greek club is having a brilliant season so far, the team took a high second place in the Euroleague regular season. In the quarterfinals of the playoffs Panathinaikos had to fight with unyielding Maccabi Tel Aviv, in toga managed to prove their superiority only after five meetings - 3:2.

On the domestic scene, the club won the regular season and have already made it to the semifinals of the playoffs, where they will play against Aris. Panathinaikos this season shows high results, if you take all tournaments, the team has a series of six wins.

Fenerbahce

The Turkish club finished sixth in the Euroleague regular season, barely avoiding extra games in the playoffs. In the playoffs Fenerbahçe had to play against strong Monaco, here it also came down to the fifth game, in which they managed to win away in overtime with a score of 80:79.

The team became second in the Turkish regular season, losing to Anadolu Efes only on extra points. Already in the playoffs managed to pass with a score of 2:0 in the series Petkim Spor - 2:0. Although Fenerbahce has not always impressed with stability this season, the club is now on a streak of five wins in all tournaments.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • As the statistics show, the rivals have exchanged convincing home victories in the Euroleague regular season.
  • Panathinaikos has won the Euroleague 6 times, but the last such success was back in 2011.
  • Fenerbahce has won the Euroleague just once, and that was in 2017.

Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce Prediction

The game will be held on a neutral parquet in Berlin, initially Panathinaikos was quoted as a slight favorite, however, now the chances of the rivals for success are almost equal. Expect an interesting and unpredictable match, which can end with any outcome. The rivals have not demonstrated high performance in face-to-face meetings this season, so we consider it logical to bet on a total of less than 155.5 points.

Prediction on game Total under 155,5
Odds: 2.12
