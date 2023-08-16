Messi continues to score in the USA

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi once again scored a goal for his new team.

This time, the Argentine scored a goal in the semi-final match of the MLS + MX League Cup against Philadelphia Union.

The meeting took place at the Subaru Park stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, USA, and ended with a score of 4:1 in favor of the team from Miami.

Messi scored in the 20th minute of the match striker Lionel Messi scored. This is the ninth goal of the Argentine football player in the American team jersey.

Recall that in the group stage, “Inter Miami” won two victories. In the first round, the team defeated the Mexican Cruz Azul with a score of 2:1, and in the second round they defeated Atlanta United with a score of 4:0. Inter Miami took first place in the South 3 group. In the first stage of the playoffs, Messi's team beat Orlando City with a score of 3: 1, in the 1/8 finals, Inter Miami beat Dallas with a score of 5: 4, and defeated Charlotte 4-0 in the quarterfinals.

Thus, the stellar Argentine football player came out on a clean third place in the list of top scorers in the history of the American club. In terms of the number of goals for Inter Miami, he overtook midfielder Robert Taylor, who scored eight goals for the club.