Mentor of the youth team of Ukraine explained the major defeat at the Euro

Ruslan Rotan, coach of the Ukrainian youth team, tried to find the reasons for the crushing defeat of his wards in the semi-finals of the European Championship.

Yesterday the Ukrainians played with the Spanish national team and lost with a score of 1:5. It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian team led the score, but failed to keep the advantage.

As Rotan said after the match, the main reason for the defeat was the lack of proper recovery from the players.

"The team faced difficulties on the way to the game - we spent a lot of time on the road, including a delay at the airport for 5 hours.

All this affected the physical preparation of the players, who could not show their full potential.

Recovery from such stressful situations is key, and the lack of it affected the outcome of the match. Apparently, it was not the best day for the team," he concluded.

In the final of the tournament, the Spanish team will play against their peers from England. The match will take place on July 8 in Batumi.