EN RU
Main News Mentor of the youth team of Ukraine explained the major defeat at the Euro

Mentor of the youth team of Ukraine explained the major defeat at the Euro

Football news Today, 07:00
Mentor of the youth team of Ukraine explained the major defeat at the Euro Photo: UAF Twitter

Ruslan Rotan, coach of the Ukrainian youth team, tried to find the reasons for the crushing defeat of his wards in the semi-finals of the European Championship.

Yesterday the Ukrainians played with the Spanish national team and lost with a score of 1:5. It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian team led the score, but failed to keep the advantage.

As Rotan said after the match, the main reason for the defeat was the lack of proper recovery from the players.

"The team faced difficulties on the way to the game - we spent a lot of time on the road, including a delay at the airport for 5 hours.

All this affected the physical preparation of the players, who could not show their full potential.

Recovery from such stressful situations is key, and the lack of it affected the outcome of the match. Apparently, it was not the best day for the team," he concluded.

In the final of the tournament, the Spanish team will play against their peers from England. The match will take place on July 8 in Batumi.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Ukraine U21 EURO U21
Popular news
Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023 Football news Today, 02:00 Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023
Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news Yesterday, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder
PSG announces new head coach Football news Yesterday, 11:32 PSG announces new head coach
Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news 04 july 2023, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent
Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m Football news 03 july 2023, 14:33 Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m
The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news 02 july 2023, 16:53 The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Mentor of the youth team of Ukraine explained the major defeat at the Euro Football news Today, 06:00 Saudi Arabia is trying to lure a star coach Football news Today, 05:00 Manchester United set a transfer record for Japan Football news Today, 04:00 Hazard received a tempting offer Football news Today, 03:00 House of PSG president raided Football news Today, 02:00 Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023 Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Ukraine suffered a crushing defeat in the semifinals of the European Youth Championship Football news Yesterday, 14:42 Inter announced a contract extension with the leader of the midfield Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Arsenal will erect a monument to the legendary coach near the club stadium Football news Yesterday, 14:15 PSG president spoke about the future of Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Zalgiris vs Riterai 6 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for BATE Borisov vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk 6 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Union vs Boca Juniors 6 July 2023 Football Today Sarmiento vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Argentinos Juniors vs Instituto predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Belgrano vs Barracas Central 7 July 2023 Football Today Huracan vs Atletico Tucuman predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Belgrano vs Barracas Central predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023