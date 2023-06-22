Mbappe is even closer to joining Real Madrid

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has become even closer to a move to Real Madrid.

According to journalist Jose Luis Sanchez, the "cream" do not want to wait until next summer, when the Frenchman's contract with the Parisians expires.

Real Madrid are expected to attempt to sign Mbappe as early as this transfer window.

According to preliminary estimates, the Spaniards will pay at least 180 million euros for the French national team leader.