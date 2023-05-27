Mbappe gets €90 million bonus

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe will receive €90 million as a bonus if he decides to stay at the club after the summer transfer window.

RMC Sport assure that the Frenchman is happy with the direction of the project and is not going to leave the club.

The media previously wrote that the forward will not extend his contract for the 2024/2025 season and will become a free agent in June 2024.

This season Mbappe has scored 38 goals and given nine assists in 40 games for the Parisians.