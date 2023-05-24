Mbappe could become a free agent

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe will not exercise the option to extend his contract with the club.

The Frenchman's current contract with the club runs until 2025, but the remaining one year of the term is seen as optional and can only be activated by the player himself.

According to journalist Loic Tanzi, this means that in 2024 the Frenchman could become a free agent and change teams for free.

PSG does not intend to sell Mbappe in the near future. The player's decision is also not final. It will depend on the work of the club to strengthen the squad.