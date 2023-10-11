RU RU NG NG
Main News Mason Greenwood may change his footballing citizenship

Football news Today, 15:21
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Mason Greenwood may change his footballing citizenship Photo: https://www.instagram.com/masongreenwood/

Manchester United winger, who is currently on loan at Getafe, may change his footballing citizenship, as reported by Voetbal International.

Mason Greenwood has dual citizenship, but his future with the England national team is uncertain. Therefore, the head coach of Jamaica has offered the winger to play for their team.

"We want to have the best talents in our team. If he regains his former physical shape and level, he will definitely have the level to help Jamaica," said Hallgrímsson to local media.

Last weekend, Greenwood scored his first official goal since January 2022 against Celta Vigo.

Recall that in the early morning of January 30, 2022, there were reports on social media that Greenwood had assaulted model Harriet Robson, with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Manchester United issued a statement that Greenwood was suspended from training and matches. On the same day, Greater Manchester Police arrested Greenwood on suspicion of rape and assault.

In February 2022, Greenwood was released on bail. A year later, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that all charges against Greenwood were dropped due to the withdrawal of key witness statements and the emergence of new evidence.

