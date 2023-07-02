Marseille bought the transfer of the midfielder of the national team of Morocco

The press service of Marseille on the official website announced the redemption of the transfer of midfielder Schalke from Gelsenkirchen and the Moroccan national team Amine Harit.

The French club paid five million euros for the 26-year-old football player. The parties signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

Harit moved to Schalke in the summer of 2017 from Nantes. The transfer amount was eight million euros. He has been on loan for Marseille since the summer of 2021, making 50 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. He made 16 appearances for the Moroccan national team without scoring a single goal and providing five assists.