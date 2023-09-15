Mario Balotelli returned to Turkey

RU RU NG NG
The Italian football player returned to the Turkish team Adana Demirspor, the press service of the club reports.

The club signed a contract with the 33-year-old footballer under the "1+1" scheme. Balotelli previously played for Adan Demirspor - 35 matches, 19 goals, 7 assists. Transfermarkt values him at 1.5 million euros.

We will remind that Mario Balotelli terminated the contract with Sion. According to information, the footballer together with the Swiss club decided to terminate the contract and have already signed all the necessary documents. The 33-year-old footballer did not play for Sen this season. In total, he played 19 matches for the team and scored six goals.

Professional debut took place on December 16, 2007 in a match against Cagliari, replacing David Suaso. The match ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of International. In the very next match of the Italian Cup against Regina, he started and scored a double. In 2010, he moved to Man City and spent three years there.

After that he spent one year in Milan, two years in Liverpool and another season on loan in Milan. After Italy, he managed to play in six more clubs from different European countries.

