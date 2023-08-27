RU RU NG NG
Main News Marco Verratti close to joining club from Qatar

Marco Verratti close to joining club from Qatar

Football news Today, 08:00
Marco Verratti close to joining club from Qatar Photo: Instagram Marco Verratti / Author unknown

Midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team, Marco Verratti, is close to transferring to "Al-Arabi" in Qatar, as reported by Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the Catalan club has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain regarding the transfer fee for the player. Now, the Qatari club needs to negotiate the personal contract terms with the player. Earlier, it was reported that the Italian was close to moving to "Al-Ahli" in Saudi Arabia, but the transfer did not materialize.

The 30-year-old Verratti has been playing for PSG since 2012. He joined the Parisian club from "Pescara". The transfer fee amounted to 12 million euros. In total, Verratti has played 416 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists. As a part of the Parisian team, the midfielder became the French champion nine times (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), won the French Cup six times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), the French League Cup six times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), and the French Super Cup nine times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Verratti has been playing for the Italian national team since 2012. He has played a total of 55 matches for the Italian national team, scored three goals, provided four assists, and received 11 yellow cards.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Al-Arabi Ligue 1 France Stars League Qatar
Popular news
Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again Football news Today, 05:58 VIDEO. Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again
Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match
Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news 25 aug 2023, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga
Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship Football news 25 aug 2023, 16:31 Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship
Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news 25 aug 2023, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news 24 aug 2023, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Marco Verratti close to joining club from Qatar Football news Today, 07:00 Bayer announced the transfer of a talented English striker Football news Today, 06:31 Manchester United to sell England goalkeeper for €17m Football news Today, 05:58 VIDEO. Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again Football news Today, 05:00 Salah tells Liverpool he wants to leave Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester United ready to transfer Chelsea star Football news Today, 02:00 Chelsea buy Serbian goalkeeper for €16m Football news Today, 01:50 Manchester United have agreed a deal with the Moroccan star Football news Today, 01:35 Sevilla want to loan experienced Barcelona defender Football news Today, 01:20 Philippe Coutinho close to joining club from Qatar
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Villarreal vs Barcelona 27 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool 27 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Fiorentina vs Lecce 27 August 2023 Football Today Juventus vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lazio vs Genoa 27 August 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Betis prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023