Marco Verratti close to joining club from Qatar

Midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian national team, Marco Verratti, is close to transferring to "Al-Arabi" in Qatar, as reported by Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the Catalan club has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain regarding the transfer fee for the player. Now, the Qatari club needs to negotiate the personal contract terms with the player. Earlier, it was reported that the Italian was close to moving to "Al-Ahli" in Saudi Arabia, but the transfer did not materialize.

The 30-year-old Verratti has been playing for PSG since 2012. He joined the Parisian club from "Pescara". The transfer fee amounted to 12 million euros. In total, Verratti has played 416 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists. As a part of the Parisian team, the midfielder became the French champion nine times (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), won the French Cup six times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), the French League Cup six times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), and the French Super Cup nine times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Verratti has been playing for the Italian national team since 2012. He has played a total of 55 matches for the Italian national team, scored three goals, provided four assists, and received 11 yellow cards.