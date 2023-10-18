RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches

Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches

Football news Today, 17:59
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches Photo: https://www.instagram.com/manuelneuer/

Manuel Neuer has recovered from his injury and is ready for matches with Bayern Munich, as reported by journalist Georg Holzner.

According to sources, team doctors and goalkeeper coaches have given the green light for his participation in the eighth round of the Bundesliga match against Mainz, scheduled for Saturday, October 21. The final decision now rests with Thomas Tuchel and Neuer himself. The German goalkeeper may make his return to the field after a ten-month hiatus.

It is expected that Neuer will start playing right away, despite his extended absence from competitive matches. Neuer himself is hopeful of this and wants to be in the starting lineup.

In December 2022, Neuer suffered a fractured shinbone in his right leg while skiing in the Spitzingsee area of Bavaria, which forced him to miss a portion of the remaining season.

During his time at Bayern Munich, Neuer has played 322 matches for the club. In this period, he has become a multiple-time Bundesliga champion, winner of the DFB-Pokal, and DFL-Supercup, as well as a two-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews Hockey news Today, 17:25 Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews
Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury Football news Today, 16:44 Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury
The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon Football news Today, 15:01 The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon
Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward Football news Today, 13:10 Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward
It is known which transfer became the most shocking in the history of football Football news Today, 10:54 It is known which transfer became the most shocking in the history of football
Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia Football news Today, 05:37 Results of the first round of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup in Asia
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:59 Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches Hockey news Today, 17:25 Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews Football news Today, 16:44 Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury Tennis news Today, 16:16 PHOTO. The former coach of Roger Federer has had his leg amputated Football news Today, 16:10 Messi has ascended to become the preeminent goal-scorer in the annals of South American qualifiers Football news Today, 15:38 AC Milan is monitoring the Maguire situation Football news Today, 15:01 The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon Football news Today, 14:28 Ratcliffe deems Casemiro an ill-fated acquisition for Manchester United Football news Today, 13:43 Barcа contemplates the recruitment of Juan Alvarez as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowskі Football news Today, 13:10 Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward
Sport Predictions
Football Today Inter Miami vs Charlotte prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 19 oct 2023 Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 19 oct 2023 Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023