Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches

Manuel Neuer has recovered from his injury and is ready for matches with Bayern Munich, as reported by journalist Georg Holzner.

According to sources, team doctors and goalkeeper coaches have given the green light for his participation in the eighth round of the Bundesliga match against Mainz, scheduled for Saturday, October 21. The final decision now rests with Thomas Tuchel and Neuer himself. The German goalkeeper may make his return to the field after a ten-month hiatus.

It is expected that Neuer will start playing right away, despite his extended absence from competitive matches. Neuer himself is hopeful of this and wants to be in the starting lineup.

In December 2022, Neuer suffered a fractured shinbone in his right leg while skiing in the Spitzingsee area of Bavaria, which forced him to miss a portion of the remaining season.

During his time at Bayern Munich, Neuer has played 322 matches for the club. In this period, he has become a multiple-time Bundesliga champion, winner of the DFB-Pokal, and DFL-Supercup, as well as a two-time UEFA Champions League winner.