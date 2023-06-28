Mane spoke for the first time about the fight with Sane

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane spoke for the first time about why he quarreled with Leroy Sane during the Champions League match.

According to the African, such things sometimes happen.

"It happened, but we were able to settle the conflict. Problems need to be solved, but not in this way. It's all behind us now. Leroy and I will fight together to help the team reach its goals next season.

I am currently on vacation with my family. My first season at Bayern was difficult, as it always is in soccer, so it was not a surprise to me. It is normal. I love taking on challenges and Bayern is a great challenge in my career," Mane told Mundo Deportivo.