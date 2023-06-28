EN RU
Main News Mane spoke for the first time about the fight with Sane

Mane spoke for the first time about the fight with Sane

Football news Today, 09:30
Mane spoke for the first time about the fight with Sane Photo: Bavaria twitter

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane spoke for the first time about why he quarreled with Leroy Sane during the Champions League match.

According to the African, such things sometimes happen.

"It happened, but we were able to settle the conflict. Problems need to be solved, but not in this way. It's all behind us now. Leroy and I will fight together to help the team reach its goals next season.

I am currently on vacation with my family. My first season at Bayern was difficult, as it always is in soccer, so it was not a surprise to me. It is normal. I love taking on challenges and Bayern is a great challenge in my career," Mane told Mundo Deportivo.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023 Football news Yesterday, 16:46 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023
Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer
Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner Football news Yesterday, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner
"Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend Football news Yesterday, 13:24 "Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend
"Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend Football news 26 june 2023, 16:33 "Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend
Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender Football news 25 june 2023, 14:14 Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:30 Juventus wants to get rid of a problematic player Football news Today, 10:00 Arsenal has found reinforcements in the Netherlands Football news Today, 09:30 Mane spoke for the first time about the fight with Sane Football news Today, 09:00 Manchester City is out of the race for the English star midfielder Football news Today, 06:47 Mbappe reacts to the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Paris Football news Today, 06:16 It became known where Messi is vacationing Football news Today, 06:00 Messi starred in an Argentine TV series Football news Today, 05:00 Xavi asks Barcelona management to buy Inter's leader Football news Today, 04:52 Inter will announce a high-profile transfer one of these days Football news Today, 04:36 Milan has found a free attacking reinforcement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Switzerland vs France predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football Today Italy vs Norway predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs Independiente Medellin predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023 Football Today Racing Avellaneda vs Ñublense predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023 Football Today Corinthians vs Liverpool Montevideo predictions and betting tips Football Today Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023