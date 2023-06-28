Manchester United have found a replacement for De Hea in Italy

Manchester United continue their search for a goalkeeper.

The English are seriously considering the candidacy of the keeper of the goal of "Inter" Andre Onana.

Let's remind that David de Hea's contract with "MJ" is not yet extended, which worries the bosses of the club.

If the Spaniard leaves, Manchester United want to see Andre Onana as the new main goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old African goalkeeper played 41 games last season, conceding 36 goals.