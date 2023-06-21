Manchester City reach deal for experienced Chelsea midfielder

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic from "Chelsea" and the Croatian national team is set to move to "Manchester City," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Manchester club will pay €35 million for the player. In the near future, the Croatian will undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a contract with the "Citizens."

In the current season, the 29-year-old Kovacic has played 37 matches in all competitions for "Chelsea," scoring two goals and providing two assists.