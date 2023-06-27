EN RU
Main News Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner

Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner

Football news Today, 13:57
Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner Photo: Manchester City website / Unknown

The press office of Manchester City announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and the Croatian national team.

The transfer fee amounted to 29 million euros. The Croatian player has signed a contract with the English club until the summer of 2027.

Kovacic, 29 years old, has been playing for Chelsea since 2019. He has played a total of 221 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 15 assists. For the Croatian national team, he has played 95 matches, scoring five goals and providing eight assists. He has previously played for Dinamo Zagreb, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid. He is a three-time champion of Croatia, a champion of Spain, a two-time winner of the Croatian Cup, a winner of the Spanish Super Cup, a four-time UEFA Champions League winner, a Europa League winner, a three-time UEFA Super Cup winner, and a three-time Club World Cup winner.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
"Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend Football news Today, 13:24 "Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend
"Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend Football news Yesterday, 16:33 "Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend
Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender Football news 25 june 2023, 14:14 Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender
Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship Football news 24 june 2023, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news 22 june 2023, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023 Football news 21 june 2023, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:15 Portugal in the 89th minute snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship Football news Today, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner Football news Today, 13:55 Andrea Pirlo became the head coach of the Italian club Football news Today, 13:42 Montenegrin "Budućnost" won the first match of the Champions League of the season 2023/2024 Football news Today, 13:31 Juventus announced a contract extension with one of the leaders Football news Today, 13:24 "Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend Football news Today, 10:38 Turkish club will go to a friendly tournament in Russia Football news Today, 10:00 Ukraine has chosen the best referee of the season Football news Today, 09:31 Pirlo to head a second division club Football news Today, 09:00 There is a solid candidate for Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Croatia vs Romania predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football Today Spain vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Czech Republic vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 England vs Germany predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Switzerland vs France predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Italy vs Norway predictions and betting tips on June 28, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Internacional vs Independiente Medellin predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Racing Avellaneda vs Ñublense predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023 Football 28 june 2023 Corinthians vs Liverpool Montevideo predictions and betting tips Football 28 june 2023 Independiente del Valle vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on June 29, 2023