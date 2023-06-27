Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner

The press office of Manchester City announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and the Croatian national team.

The transfer fee amounted to 29 million euros. The Croatian player has signed a contract with the English club until the summer of 2027.

Kovacic, 29 years old, has been playing for Chelsea since 2019. He has played a total of 221 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 15 assists. For the Croatian national team, he has played 95 matches, scoring five goals and providing eight assists. He has previously played for Dinamo Zagreb, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid. He is a three-time champion of Croatia, a champion of Spain, a two-time winner of the Croatian Cup, a winner of the Spanish Super Cup, a four-time UEFA Champions League winner, a Europa League winner, a three-time UEFA Super Cup winner, and a three-time Club World Cup winner.