Man City and Leipzig reached the knockout stages of the Champions League. Group G results

Today, the matches of the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage in Group G took place.

The current champion of the Champions League, Manchester City, hosted the modest Young Boys in Manchester. Even before the starting whistle, it was clear that the visitors wouldn't be contenders for points, and the game only confirmed that. A brace by Haaland and a goal by Foden secured an easy victory for the hosts. With this win, Manchester City secured their place in the playoffs.

Manchester City 3-0 Young Boys

Goals: 1-0 Haaland 23 (penalty), 2-0 Foden 45+1, 3-0 Haaland 51.

Red Card: Lauper 53.

In the other match in the group, German side RB Leipzig visited the Serbian capital. The guests immediately showed that they meant business and came for the win. Javi Simons opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Leipzig created numerous dangerous moments but settled for a minimal victory.

Crvena Zvezda 1-2 RB Leipzig

Goals: 0-1 Simons 8, 0-2 Openda 77, 1-2 Hendrix 81 (own goal).