Main News Football news Mamadou Sakho got into a fight with Montpellier coach

25 oct 2023
Montpellier defender Mamadou Sakho found himself at the center of a scandal.

L'Equipe learned the details. The journalists found out that the experienced footballer started fighting with the team's head coachMichel Der Zakarianduring one of the previous trainings.

The source writes that the coach infuriated Sakho by not registering a violation of the rules on the player during a sided match.

In response to the player’s claims, Zakarian yelled at Sakho and called him a “crybaby.”

The mentor insisted that footballers do not have the right to set their own conditions during training or to decide when and how they train. In response, Sakho pushed his coach, after which he fell down.

It is reasonable to mention that Mamadou Sakho is a trainee of Paris Saint-Germain, where he had played until 2013. After that, he moved to Liverpool, where he got into a doping scandal. This summer, the Frenchman moved from Crystal Palace to Montpellier.

