Main News Football news Maccabi football players gathered for training for the first time since the start of the war

Football news Today, 01:13
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Maccabi football players gathered for training for the first time since the start of the war Photo: open sources

For the first time since the Hamas attack on Israel a month ago, the entire Maccabi Haifa squad gathered together for training.

According to the ONE resource, the team held the lesson on Sunday, November 5, in Cyprus.

Along with the Israeli team players, there were also foreign players who left the country at the beginning of the armed conflict.

According to the information, foreign players expressed their alarm at the events in Israel and do not understand the full picture of what is happening. They are also frightened by the constant anti-Semitic actions in their home countries.

To ensure that the players and coaching staff feel safe in Cyprus, Israeli security guards and local police are assigned to them.

The source notes that Maccabi players and employees are prohibited from leaving the hotel due to the growing threat of anti-Semitic incidents, with the exception of training and the upcoming match of the 4th round of the Europa League against Villarreal. The meeting will take place on November 9.

