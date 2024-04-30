Luis Enrique wants that PSG leader to sign a new contract with the club

PSG head coach Luis Enrique is keen on midfielder Vitinha signing a new contract with the Parisian club. This information comes from insider Fabrizio Romano.

“He’s among the best in the world in his position. He’s doing great, his season has been incredible. Vitinha can score goals but also, he improved a lot on defending and he’s one of the best players we have,” quotes Enrique Fabrizio Romano.

24-year-old Vitinha joined PSG from Porto in the summer of 2022 for a fee of €42 million.

This season, the Brazilian has been a pivotal player under Enrique's leadership. The midfielder has contributed with 9 goals and 5 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. In total, he has spent 3200 minutes on the field.

Vitinha current contract with the club runs until 2027. His market value is estimated at €45 million by Transfermarkt.

