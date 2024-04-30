Rashford will not be at PSG. Other candidates for Mbappé's switch are known

PSG striker Kylian Mbappé is very likely to move to Real Madrid in the summer, and there were many indications that his replacement would be Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. But, we are unlikely to see the Englishman in Paris.

According to The I, Old Trafford want to help Rashford regain his former form, and therefore consider the striker as part of their plans for next season. However, if a good offer comes in for the 26-year-old, they will be happy to sell him. But, due to his unimpressive form, such an offer may not come to the club offices.

PSG have formed a list of three or four forwards who could move to Parc des Princes, and Rashford is not on it, as the void in attack that Mbappé will leave after his departure will be difficult for the Englishman to close. But this shortlist is headed by Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.