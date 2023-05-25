Luca Hernandez wants to switch from Bayern to another top club

Negotiations between Luca Hernandez and Bayern on a new contract have been suspended.

The media reported recently that the sides were close to concluding a contract. The new contract was expected to run until the summer of 2027.

According to Foot Mercato, the defender received an offer from PSG and was interested in a move to the Ligue 1 club.

It should be recalled that the Frenchman is now completing his recovery from injury. This season he has played only 7 matches in the championship.