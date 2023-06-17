Liverpool want to buy Argentine midfielder

TyC Sports reports that Liverpool is showing interest in defensive midfielder Alan Varela from Boca Juniors.

According to the source, the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer fee specified in Varela's contract is €15 million. The midfielder is also being pursued by Porto.

In the current season, the 21-year-old Varela has played 25 matches for Boca Juniors in all competitions, scoring one goal. His contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2026.