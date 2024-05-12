Lomachenko knocked out Kambosos and regained his championship belt

In the Australian city of Perth, at the RAC Arena, a boxing extravaganza concluded, with the main event being a battle for the IBF lightweight world championship title. Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko faced off against Australian George Kambosos.

In the opening round, the boxers sized each other up, but by the following round, Lomachenko seized the initiative and launched his attacks. His series of body shots inflicted significant damage on the Australian, nearly sending him to the canvas in the fifth round.

Kambosos found himself on the canvas for the first time in the seventh round but managed to rise to his feet. In the ninth round, Lomachenko caused a significant laceration to his opponent, who continued the fight with blood on his face.

Throughout the bout, Lomachenko completely dominated, and it seemed destined to be decided by the judges' decision. However, the Ukrainian had other plans. In the eleventh round, Lomachenko sent his opponent into knockout territory with a precise jab. Although Kambosos managed to rise to his feet seconds later, he couldn't withstand another attack from Lomachenko, prompting the referee to halt the contest.

It's worth noting that this fight marked Lomachenko's first bout in the past year. In May 2023, he suffered a points loss to David Haney in a bout for the undisputed world championship title.

Aside from the main event, several other bouts took place at today's show, and the Dailysports team has prepared their results for you.

Perth Boxing Evening

Vacant WBC interim title bout in the junior bantamweight division (up to 52.2 kg)

Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KO) - SD 12 - Andrew Moloney (26-4, 16 KO). The boxers delivered a compelling fight that went the distance of all 12 rounds, with Guevara securing the victory by split decision (115-113, 113-116, and 115-113).

Cherneka Johnson (16-2, 6 KO) - MD 10 - Nina Hughes (6-1, 2 KO). Australian contender Johnson managed to snatch the title from her older opponent by the judges' decision (95:95, 96-94, and 98-92).

Imam Khataev (7-0, 7 KO) - TKO 6 - Richard Bolotnik (20-8-1, 8 KO). Bolotnik hit the canvas three times in the sixth round but ultimately secured victory by technical knockout.

Reminder that next weekend brings us another mega-fight featuring a Ukrainian. In the ring in Riyadh, Alexander Usyk and Tyson Fury will meet, battling it out for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion.