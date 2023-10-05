Liverpool vs Royal Union: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 10:04
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
In the second round of the Europa League, Liverpool will play a match at Anfield against Royal Union. In their first game, Klopp's team secured a hard-fought victory against LASK with a score of 3-1. In the Premier League, the "Reds" are currently in fourth place, with 16 points from seven matches.

Royal Union reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in the previous season, where they were defeated by Bayer, which was a significant achievement for the team. In the first match of this season, they played to a draw with Toulouse. As for their domestic league, the situation is quite good as Royal Union currently sits in first place after nine rounds with 19 points.

The match between Liverpool and Royal Union will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Below, we've curated details on where you can catch this pivotal fixture in your region.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports
  • United States - CBS, TUDN

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - CCTV, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony
  • Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
  • Israel - The Sports Channel
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN
  • Panama - Flow Sports
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
Liverpool Union St.Gilloise Europa League
