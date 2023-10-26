Liverpool beat Toulouse in the Europa League

RU RU NG NG
Yesterday, 16:54
In the third round of the Europa League, Liverpool hosted Toulouse at Anfield.

Within the initial 20 minutes, both teams exchanged scored goals. On the ninth minute, Diogo Jota put the hosts ahead, but a few minutes later, the French team leveled the score. Nonetheless, it was only Jürgen Klopp's charges who continued to find the back of the net.

A brace of goals within a span of just four minutes secured a commanding advantage for Liverpool in the first half. Wataru Endo once again steered the "Reds" ahead, with Darwin Nunez solidifying this lead. As in the first half, the hosts maintained their dominance on the football pitch after the break. In the 65th minute, Gravenberch netted the fourth goal for his side in this contest.

In the dying moments, the final exclamation point was provided by Mohamed Salah. Toulouse was unable to offer a response, making Liverpool's resounding victory entirely inevitable. Klopp's proteges have collected a perfect nine points in the initial three fixtures and top Group E.

Europa League. Third round. Group E

Liverpool - Toulouse - 4:1
Goals: 1:0 - 9 Diogo Jota, 1:1 -16 Dallinga, 2:1 - 30 Endo, 3:1 - 34 Nunes, 4:1 - 65 Gravenberch, 5:1 - 90+3 Salah

