Main News Lens sensationally defeats Arsenal

Lens sensationally defeats Arsenal

Football news Today, 16:56
Steven Perez
Lorient sensationally defeats Arsenal Photo: https://twitter.com/RCLens

The second round of the Champions League took place at Stade Félix Bollaert, where Lens hosted Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's team took the lead as early as the 14th minute, with Gabriel Jesus capitalizing on a pass from Bukayo Saka. However, Arsenal's lead was short-lived. In the 25th minute, Thomasson scored a goal from a pass by Vahi. Arsenal had more ball possession in the first half, but it cannot be said that they were sharper. The score was tied at 1-1 after the first half.

In the second half, Arteta's team continued to dominate possession, but this time Lens found the back of the net to take the lead. In the 69th minute, Vahi recorded both an assist and a goal. The hosts held on to their narrow advantage and secured a sensational victory in the second round of the Champions League.

Champions League. Second Round

Lens 2 - 1 Arsenal
Goals: 0:1 - 14 Jesus, 1:1 - 25 Thomasson, 2:1 - 69 Vahi

