"Lens" secured a resilient victory in Ligue 1 and closed the gap on PSG

In the 36th round of the French Championship, "Lens" defeated "Lorient" away with a score of 3-1.

The goals from Florian Sotoca, Adrian Thomasson, and Seko Fofana secured the victory for the visitors, while Romain Faivre scored for the hosts.

With 78 points, "Lens" currently occupies the second position in the Ligue 1 standings, trailing PSG by three points. "Lorient" remains in 10th place with 52 points.

"Lorient" - "Lens" - 1:3 (1:2)

Goals: Faivre, 6 - 1:0, Sotoca, 20 - 1:1, Thomasson, 25 - 1:2, Fofana, 87 - 1:3

"Lorient": Nardi, Kalulu (Le Brix, 75), Le Goff, Talbi, Meite, Yoane Wissa, Abergel (Dieng, 84), Innocent (Makengo, 57), Faivre, Laurienté, Kone.

"Lens": Samba, Gradit, Medina, Onana, Machado (Aït-Nouri, 68), Fofana, Cahuzac (Doucouré, 76), Kakuta, Clauss, Jean (Banza, 84), Sotoca (Bayala, 76).

